LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Quick action by Louisville Metro Police officers helped save a newborn who wasn't breathing.
LMPD posted a video on social media of Officer Noah Coal and Officer Nick Greene. The two had stopped at a gas station, when a man ran in asking for help.
Ofc Cole & Ofc Greene were at a gas station when a man told them his baby wasn’t breathing. Ofc Greene performed back blows on the unconscious 7-day-old girl until she cried out. We’re happy to share that Baby Emma is doing fine & thank you to Emma’s family for letting us share! pic.twitter.com/iFTXuHpLC0— LMPD (@LMPD) June 30, 2022
The video shows them following the man to a red truck, where a young mother was holding seven-day old baby girl who wasn't breathing.
"I need EMS code 3 for a newborn not breathing at Shorty's at 18th and Broadway," Cole said in the video. While Cole used his radio to call for an ambulance, Greene took baby Emma from the mom and started to use the palm of his hand to gently perform back blows on the unconscious baby.
After a couple of blows, you can hear a faint cry, as the baby responds. "There we go. There we go. There we go," Greene said to the baby. You can hear Emma's mom say "Thank you."
LMPD said in the post that Emma was taken to the hospital to be evaluated. The family told police that "she is home, happy and healthy."
