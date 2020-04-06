LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Nashville choir has garnered acclaim for a rendition of "It is Well With my Soul" that was shot while they were social distancing.
Ten Two Six Music Group describes itself as a Nashville-based "vocal greenhouse." On March 26, the group posted a video of the choir singing "It is Well With my Soul" on its Facebook page but with a catch.
The choir members were all at home observing social distancing recommendations to protect against the spread of COVID-19. As a result, the individual singers shot video of their performances using cellphones, and the videos were combined.
The end result is a sound that many have come to appreciate, with the Facebook post garnering more than 21,000 likes and 56,000 shares.
