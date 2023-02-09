LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Choir students from schools across Kentucky earned widespread applause when they sang the National Anthem inside a downtown Louisville hotel this week.
The performance, which has become an annual tradition, took place at the Louisville Hyatt Regency. The students were in town for the Kentucky Music Educators Association (KMEA) All State Choir event, which is taking place here in Louisville this week.
A video shot by choir director Jenifer Wiggins and posted on Owensboro High School's Facebook page shows the students lining the balconies of each floor, singing down into the lobby of the hotel.
The annual rendition of the National Anthem includes students from across the state, and is typically performed before curfew each night.
The acoustics of the hotel help amplify the student's voices that resonate throughout the building.
