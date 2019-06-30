LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A vigil for a Bardstown mother who disappeared nearly four years ago will take place Monday.
Crystal Rogers will be honored at 7:30 p.m. Monday at St. Thomas Parish in Bardstown, Kentucky.
Rogers disappeared on July 3, 2015. Two days later, her car was found on Bluegrass Parkway with a flat tire. Her purse, keys and phone were still inside.
The case has made national headlines as the search continues.
Rogers' then-boyfriend, Brooks Houck, was named the only suspect but was never arrested in the case.
Related stories:
- Dr. Phil Show triggered new tips in missing Crystal Rogers case
- Police say Crystal Rogers case has not gone cold
- Bardstown family longs for answers 6 months after Tommy Ballard was killed
- Sherry Ballard says her husband was being followed leading up to his death
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.