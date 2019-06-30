LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A vigil for a Bardstown mother who disappeared nearly four years ago will take place Monday. 

Crystal Rogers will be honored at 7:30 p.m. Monday at St. Thomas Parish in Bardstown, Kentucky. 

Rogers disappeared on July 3, 2015. Two days later, her car was found on Bluegrass Parkway with a flat tire. Her purse, keys and phone were still inside.

The case has made national headlines as the search continues.

Rogers' then-boyfriend, Brooks Houck, was named the only suspect but was never arrested in the case.

Related stories: 

Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags