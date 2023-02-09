LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LGBTQ advocacy groups are holding a vigil Thursday night to honor a transgender woman who was murdered last week.
Zachee Imanitwitaho, a Black transgender woman and immigrant, was shot in the parking lot of the JB Swift plant on Feb. 3, 2023.
The vigil will be at 6 p.m. Thursday outside the W.T Shumake and Daughters Funeral Home on Newburg Road, where Imanitwitaho's family and friends will be gathered for her visitation.
The Human Rights Campaign said Imanitwitaho is the fourth transgender person killed in the U.S. this year.
