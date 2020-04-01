LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A veteran officer with the Vine Grove Police Department is being credited with saving an infant's life.
Brixten Muir is just 12 days old and has a lung condition. On Tuesday morning, he stopped breathing and went into cardiac arrest.
Officer Lamar Jones happened to be in the area when the call came in. The 40-year-old veteran officer performed CPR on the infant, with help from Officer Keith Ousley before paramedics arrived.
"The family's watching, so I just go in and lay on my stomach and get down with the baby," Jones said in a Skype interview. "I pulled his socks off. The legs were blue, the body was blue. I pulled his shirt up and then I just opened his mouth to see if it was clear, and then I gave him one big breath."
Brixten was taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville. His parents were not allowed to ride in an ambulance with him due to social distancing protocols implemented during the current COVID-19 pandemic. So, Jones drove them himself.
"They didn't think about, 'Is anybody infected? Is anybody sick?'" said Carolyn Muir, the child's grandmother. "They just came in, and they took over, and they did what they needed to do to save this child's life...and I'm so grateful. We're all grateful."
Brixten is expected to live a normal life.
A father himself, Jones has experienced what Brixten's parents went through. He said his daughter, now 11 years old, stopped breathing when she was born and was revived by hospital staff.
The Vine Grove Police Department announced that Officer Jones has earned its Lifesaving Award. He will also be nominated for the Hardin County Fire Chief's Lifesaving Award.
