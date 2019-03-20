LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fans of Louisville's professional soccer team are getting a detailed look at what its new home will look like.
Louisville City FC put together a virtual tour of the $65 million stadium, which will be in Butchertown.
It shows an inside view of the nearly 12,000 seat facility, as well as a bar, and what the suites will look like.
The video also shows a two-sided jumbo screen, so fans can watch from outside the stadium.
The project is set to be completed by this time next year.
