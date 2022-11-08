LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A program aimed at helping moms in need got a big donation to expand its services in Kentucky.
Freedom House, a residential program provided through Volunteers of America, helps pregnant and parenting women struggling with addiction.
Wellcare presented check for a little more than $1 million that will go toward expanding its program to Owensboro, northern Kentucky and Stanford.
The money will also help to double the capacity of its current eastern Kentucky location.
People with VOA say addiction has been an increasing problem during the pandemic and its critical for Freed House to be accessible across the region.
"We still have a gap to close," Jennifer Hancock, with Volunteers of America Mid-States, said. "We do not have all the resources today given the inflationary pressure on supplies, material and labor. This is a more expensive project than what we first imagined."
The group hopes as more people learn about the program, it will receive more monetary support.
To donate to Volunteers of America Mid-States, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.