LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 100 volunteers gathered Friday at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville to honor those who served our country on ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
They placed American flags on the graves of more than 6,000 soldiers.
The first soldiers were buried in the four-acre section during the Civil War.
The volunteers said it's important to honor the sacrifice of the soldiers.
"I am honored and touched to see a lot of the children that are out here today," Erin Brogdon said. "There's handfuls of children that are out here. Teaching them our history is important, especially in light of the events this week. People need to know that they care."
Many families who volunteered Friday said they plan to continue coming back for this event every year.
