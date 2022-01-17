LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville celebrated the life of Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday as volunteers worked to improve the city's urban canopy.
Volunteers gathered in downtown Louisville to plant dozens of trees near Louisville Slugger Field on East Washington and North Floyd streets.
Mayor Greg Fischer said the goal to increase the tree canopy, which will help create shade in the future.
"It's a wonderful day in the city to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King," he said. "Of course, one of the things that Dr. King stood for was service. So we're planting 40 trees in the downtown part of the city."
Louisville Parks and Recreation said it's also looking for more volunteers for tree planting on Feb. 6 and Feb. 20.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.