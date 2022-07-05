LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While the Fourth of July can be a time of celebration for people in the U.S., it's sometimes frightening for pets.
The Kentucky Humane Society says pets go missing on the holiday more than any other day of the year because of the sound of fireworks.
Volunteers spent time with animals at the Kentucky Humane Society shelter on Monday to provide comfort and help them relax. The volunteers read children's books, played soft music and gave out treats to the animals.
Anytime there are fireworks, KHS says pet owners should keep their furry family members indoors, with windows and curtains closed to help muffle the noise. They also suggest distracting your pet(s) by playing with them or by turning on a radio, TV or fan to provide background noise, KHS said.
The shelter says to make sure all pets wear collars and ID tags at all times in case they escape, and to never let pets outside during fireworks. If setting off fireworks at home, KHS says to be sure to clean up debris before letting pets outside to ensure they don't eat them.
