LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rev. Leonard Boyd and a group of volunteers cut the grass and cleaned off tombstones Friday at the Greenwood Cemetery in the Chickasaw neighborhood.
Boyd said the cleanup was sponsored by the Spring Valley Funeral Home but he said the cemetery needs more help to take care of it on a day-to-day basis.
"We touched a lot of it on Memorial Day for the families to get to their loved ones, so we made pathways for them," he said. "But other than that, it's been so hard and difficult to get all this yard at one time.
Tristan Smith, whose grandparents are buried at the graveyard, said he knows how important it is to come see family members.
"I felt like I had to do this," he said. "I didn't have to but I felt like I wanted to, because there's families out here that are not able to see them. And I know that's heartbreaking to them, because they really love them."
