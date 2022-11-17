ENGLISH, Ind. (WDRB) -- Multiple votes in Crawford County, Indiana, still need to be counted after an Election Day mishap, and some voters are concerned as state leaders weigh in on the issue.
More than a week after Election Day several voters in Crawford County are still searching for answers after at least one precinct ran out of ballots on Nov 8.
Extra ballots were brought to different polling locations and everyone was able to vote. However, those ballots weren't counted properly on Election night.
The counting process started earlier this week, and is ongoing.
Voters on both sides of the aisle are frustrated.
"Well, I think there where several mishaps to start with," said Democrat Richard Grider.
" It should have never happened, there was a mistake made." said Crawford County Republican Chairman Whitney Timberlake
"They are supposed to order 100 percent of the ballots." said Grider
"I just wanted to make sure everything was being done by the book," Timberlake said.
The county clerk's office did not order enough original ballots. As a quick solution election officials encouraged voters to return later in the day after more ballots were printed.
"It was nothing fraudulent. When it did happen the county election bored contacted the state election bored made sure they had their information on what they where suppose to be doing." said Timberlake
Guidelines in Indiana's Election Administrator's Manual say state law permits a county to use paper ballots when the number of ballots they have on is not sufficient. According to Rachel Hoffmeyer, Indiana’s Deputy Secretary of State,
"The county did not need permission from the Indiana Election Division or any other state agency to print more ballots."
While uncounted ballots remain on the table, on Friday the Election Commission is expected to have the final numbers.
