LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- High school seniors all over Jefferson County Public Schools will walk the graduation stage this week, including a Waggener High School senior, who isn't done studying for one more test.
That senior is Saif Al Khafaji, and the test he needs to pass is to receive his private pilot license.
Al Khafaji is originally from Iraq. Around 10 years old, Al Khafaj's family moved to Turkey to seek refugee in America.
While in Turkey, Al Khafaji fell in love with planes.
"My Dad owns a travel and tourism company in Turkey, and they rented airplanes, and I got the chance to be around these planes as passengers were boarding," Al Khafaji said. "That's where I started loving planes and wanted to study aviation."
In 2014, his Mom and younger siblings travelled to Maine where they stayed for two years. Al Khafaji was 14, in school, learning English and Spanish. However after a few years, the family had to travel back to Turkey due to his Mother's illness.
She passed away in 2018 from her illness. Al Khafaji waited until he was 18 to come back to America, with the goal to become a pilot.
"I got my other brother and came to Kentucky because we had relatives here, me and my brother worked hard to get here," Al Khafaji said. "Once we got here we got a job and were able to rent our first studio, we split the rent and costs."
The 19-year-old works more than 30 hours a week to help pay rent, and take care of his second brother, a 14-year-old at Westport Middle School.
In addition to that, and being a full-time student, he also volunteers at Flight Club 502, to help pay for training for his pilot license.
“When I came to the United States I saw it was possible to become a pilot even though I don’t have as much help as other teens have, Mom or Dad, I still manage to work very hard full time and afford these lessons to fly," Al Khafaji said.
His hard work has not gone unnoticed. He was one of seven JCPS students to receive a scholarship from the district. Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio surprised him with a $10,500 check on May 19.
In the fall, he will begin school at Eastern Kentucky University, studying aviation and working towards his commercial pilot license, flight instructor certification, and instrument rating. He hopes to become an airline pilot for passengers.
"Going to be a life changer," Al Khafaji said.
But even before walking the high school graduation stage, Al Khafaji has plans for after college.
"I'm going to save up money and start my own flight school," Al Khafaji said. "To get more young people in the aviation industry, and I'll make these rates suitable for teenagers."
Giving kids like him, the chance to believe the sky is the limit.
