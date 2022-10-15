LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family members of Louisville murder victims gathered on Saturday to share their grief.
The stories all had a commonality, the loss of a loved one due to violence.
"We all have the same story, we're just going through the same grief," Kenneth Forbes Sr. said.
Nicole Cowherd lost her son, Richard Harper, in 2019 when he was killed while waiting for a school bus to Valley High School. It was his first day back to school after winter break.
"Every time I get a chance to honor my son that's what I'm going to do, but it's hard," Cowherd said.
For Cowherd, it's hard to relive that day, and even hard to keep going.
"I have to go out to Green Meadows for my son," Cowherd said.
Moms of Murdered Sons and Daughters hosted Walk Through My Pain on Saturday at Shawnee Park. It was a painful reminder for Candy Linear. Her 16-year-old daughter Nylah died in a drive-by shooting last July.
"I can't un-see her laying on that ground," Linear said. "I know what death looks like."
Some parents haven't known where to turn for support.
"A lot of us are just lost," said Cynthia Garrett.
But some of them say they've found comfort by being with others who understand their pain.
"I don't know I just do it because I have support, we have each other," Starrae Holloman said.
Forbes lost his son nearly 10 years ago. He's organized events like Walk Through My Pain to send a message to those responsible for the murders happening in Louisville.
"Somebody was accused, tried and convicted but that's not justice, I want my son back," Forbes said. "The killer may be watching TV and it hits them all of the sudden to where yeah, you're going to have to deal with this for the rest of your life."
There have been more than 130 homicides in Louisville this year.
"Somebody is going to go through the homicide first day of grieving tonight, maybe tomorrow, that's how rapid these homicides have become every day," Forbes said.
Anyone with information involving shootings is asked to call the tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). You can remain anonymous. Tips can also be made to the crime tip portal.
