LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The permanent closure of a southwest Louisville Walmart is not being received well by some of its loyal customers.
“I’m making a return today,” said Gail Crutcher, a Walmart customer. “Now I’m going to have to go to Dixie Highway with something like that — it’s going to be a trip. But I have transportation many people don’t have.”
The Walmart on Raggard Road borderlines Pleasure Ridge Park and is near Shively.
Its planned departure is what the Dixie Area Business Association — and shoppers of this Walmart — consider a big blow for an area already struggling with too few options for grocery stores and jobs.
After Monday's announcement that the store would be closing after a 14-year run, the store remained fully stocked and well kept the following day.
“It’s going to be awfully tough for a lot of people and I’m going to miss it myself,” said Crutcher.
A Walmart spokesperson confirmed the closure to WDRB, saying “the decision is based on several factors, including historic and current financial performance, and is in line with the threshold that guides our strategy to close underperforming locations.”
“You know we're really trying to grow things here, make it a better place for people to live and thrive and you feel bad, first of all, for the people that lose their jobs when something closes," Jason “JB” Brown, president of the Dixie Area Business Association said.
Brown is also the owner of the Dixie Highway Signarama and says all is not lost.
“There are some new grocery stores that have just started on the Dixie Corridor,” said Brown. “It’s not in your backdoor, but pretty close.”
The Walmart, located in a once busy and flourishing shopping plaza, now has about as much empty space as it has tenants. The remaining businesses are a barbershop, two fast food restaurants, a locksmith, tax prep office, nail salon and a gas station.
Louisville has eight Walmart Supercenters and three Walmart Neighborhood Markets. All associates in this store were given the option to transfer to other stores.
Walmart plans to close the location by April 22. New store hours went into effect immediately. Operating hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until the last day.
The Walmart Auto Care Centers has already closed, and the store is no longer accepting returns.
The store is having a going out of business sale on March 31.
