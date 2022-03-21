LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Walmart near Pleasure Ridge Park in southwest Louisville will permanently close next month.
In a statement Monday, Walmart said the store at 711 Raggard Road, near Greenbelt Highway, will close partially due to "underperforming" performance.
"This decision was not made lightly and was reached only after a thorough review process," Brian Little, global communications director for Walmart Corporate Affairs, said in an email to WDRB News.
The store is scheduled to close April 22. All workers in the store will be eligible to transfer to other Walmart stores, Little said.
“We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Raggard Road location," Little said. "We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com.”
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.