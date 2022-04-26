LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Charlestown is seeking the public's help to find a chicken that is running loose on the streets.
The city is even going as far as to call the bird, "a suspect."
Images of the chicken -- albeit taken from a distance -- are included on a "Charlestown's Most Wanted" poster on the city's Facebook page.
"Have you seen this chicken flocking about Charlestown?" the city asked. "Please report its whereabouts to the City so we can apprehend the suspect before she is injured or sent to the fryer."
The city did not go as far as to say that the chicken is "armed and dangerous" -- or that it has engaged in any "fowl play." But it did caution against approaching the bird on your own.
"Please do not try to catch the chicken yourself!" the city warned.
No official description has been provided, but from the pictures on the poster, the suspect is feathered, with an orange-colored head, a white body and dark tail feathers.
The city said the chicken has been seen at a variety of fast food restaurants (not on anyone's plate) and at a local car wash.
Anyone with any information on the bird's whereabouts is asked to report its location by clicking here.
Several people commented on the city's Facebook post, indicating that they had seen the chicken.
"It was crossing hwy 3 last week," one reader posted. "We were all stopped while she crossed. She was trying to escape McDonald's or the Chinese restaurant... Lol"
"Is there a squawk code for this?" another reader asked.
"The same chicken came up to me and asked me for a cigarette while I was mowing my grass," another reader wrote. "Looking at my kid weird too! Suspicious character."
This story will be updated.
