LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Seymour Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a man who robbed an ATM user.
According to a social media post, the robbery took place at the Centra Credit Union at 520 South Jackson Park Drive in Seymour.
Police say that just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday, an individual was using the drive-up ATM as a man was hiding in a nearby back yard. According to police, the victim had just withdrawn $200 when the man approached the window of his vehicle, hit the man in the face with his handgun, then grabbed the $200 from his hands.
Police say the suspect ran from the scene and was last seen on Miller Avenue.
The suspect is described as a man, "having a light complexion, thin build and wearing a winter toboggan and striped grey shirt." He is approximately six feet tall and has a tattoo on the bottom of his left wrist. Police believe he was working alone.
Anyone with any information on the crime is asked to call the Seymour Police Department at 812-522-1234 and reference Det. Surface's case. They can also call the police anonymous tip line at 812-523-7629.
Police also remind the public to avoid ATMs after dark.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.