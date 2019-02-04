NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Call it the curse of Kentuckiana: Potholes are guaranteed to pop up every year.
The pavement takes a beating during the cold winter, leaving the asphalt to crack and split. But the warmer weather Monday allowed road crews to get a head start on patching potholes in New Albany.
“This time of year, there’s a lot of potholes," New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said. "Just as a result of the freezing and thawing, and it opens up the asphalt.”
Some temporary repairs can be made when it’s cold during the winter, but other, more-permanent repairs can only be done once the pavement is warm so that it doesn’t split all over again.
“We still have some bad weather coming, but we’re taking advantage of this warm weather,” Gahan said. “It’s very unpleasant to run into a pothole and jar your car and damage your tire. So we’re going to do everything we can to make sure that doesn’t happen.
In New Albany, you can call the pothole tip line at (812)-948-5352. The city has tracked 23 pothole reports recently, and road crews have fixed 37 so far this season. The hope is to get as much done before spring when the city will be milling and repaving several roads.
“Between milling and paving and pothole repair, that’s a lot of construction work in the middle of the road," Gahan said. "So we hope to minimize it."
To report a pothole, here are phone numbers for corresponding cities:
- New Albany: Call 812-948-5352
- Jeffersonville: Call 812-285-6455
- INDOT: Call 855-INDOT4U
- KYTC: Call 1-800-PATCH-IT
- Louisville: Call Metro 311 or (50)2-574-500, or tweet with the hashtag #502pothole
- Elizabethtown: Click here for an online report
- Shelby County: (502)-633-3279
- Shepherdsville: Click here for an online report
