LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A Springfield, Kentucky, woman was killed in a head-on crash Monday.
Pamela Caldwell, 62, was killed when a 30-year-old motorist crashed into her vehicle on Bloomfield Road, not far from Springfield. The other driver's vehicle had dropped off the right shoulder, and the driver, who was southbound, overcorrected into the northbound lane, Kentucky State Police said.
Caldwell was pronounced dead on the scene by the Washington County Coroner.
The other driver was first taken to Spring View Hospital, but was transferred to University of Kentucky Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.