LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Waste Management is ending services in Mt. Washington, Kentucky.
The company did not explain why or give any other details.
Customers in nearby Bullitt County communities got letters recently saying their service with Waste Management is ending. The company said those letters were sent in error.
On Friday, the company told WDRB it will continue service in Hillview, Pioneer Village, Hebron Estates and Lebanon Junction.
According to the City of Hillview's Facebook post, the contract with WM continues until 2024.
