LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wastewater in Louisville is being tested to track COVID-19 infections in the city.
Researchers at the University of Louisville and Arizona State are working with the Metropolitan Sewer District for Phase II of the Co-Immunity Project.
Samples are being collected at eight sites in Jefferson County from MSD's extensive network of pipes and five treatment facilities. Researchers are testing 2,400 individuals CoV-2 infection and antibodies to compare with genetic material in wastewater from different parts of Jefferson County.
Researchers hope to develop a "virus radar" to track the spread of the virus in the county, to identify hot spots and to use as an early warning sign of future outbreaks. The information could be used to guide public health and and COVID-19 restrictions used to reduce future surges.
The research is being funded by a $1 million donation from the Owsley Brown II Family Foundation.
The Co-Immunity Project is a joint effort of the U of L Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute, the Louisville Healthcare CEO Council and three health systems in Louisville - Baptist Health, Norton Healthcare and U of L Health.
