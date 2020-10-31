LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A giant pacific octopus at the Newport Aquarium is celebrating Halloween with his very own jack-o'-lantern.
The octopus, named Neptune, was given a jack-o'-lantern to play with and explore in honor of the spooky holiday. The aquarium says its Animal Care Team gave him the pumpkin as an enrichment opportunity that also provides a fun experience.
Neptune immediately grabbed onto the pumpkin and held on. The octopus uses the suckers on its tentacles for smell, touch and taste.
