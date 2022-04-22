LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Water service was restored on Friday for people living in the city of Muldraugh.
Water service was briefly suspended for the city near Fort Knox on Thursday after a "large leak," according to the city.
According to Hardin County Water District No. 1 General Manager Stephen Hogan, water service was restored around midnight.
The city remains under a boil water advisory until at least 9 p.m. Friday.
A $15 million renovation of Fort Knox's Muldraugh Water Treatment Plant was completed earlier this year.
Muldraugh is located in Meade county and the city limits are encompassed by Fort Knox.
