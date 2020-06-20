LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- The Waterfront Botanical Gardens reopened in Louisville this weekend, months after COVID-19 restrictions shut them down.
The Waterfront Botanical Gardens is a 23-acre, urban botanical garden located in Louisville at the intersection of River Road and Frankfort Avenue, just east of downtown.
For now, the gardens will only be open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. General admission for guests is free, but only a limited number of people will be let in each day. Guests are required to wear masks and social distancing throughout the botanical gardens.
The Graeser Family Education Center remains closed, except for restrooms.
