LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a record amount was raised in 2020, the annual Give for Good Louisville is underway Friday.
The charitable event is a citywide effort to bring donations and interest to more than 550 of Louisville's nonprofits.
Waterfront Park in downtown Louisville is hosting an appreciation event at the Big Four Bridge that goes until 8 p.m.
As a governmental nonprofit, Waterfront Park wasn't eligible for federal assistance programs. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Waterfront Park lost out on revenue from park events, a projected amount of $335,000 in 2020.
"We have an ambitious goal to at least raise $50,000 today," said Ashley Smith, director of development for Louisville Waterfront Park. "We're about halfway there, which we are thrilled, and we'd like to raise at least 250 individual donors or more."
There's vendors and live music at the event Friday. West Sixth Brewery is featuring a happy hour from 4-8 p.m.
Donations made to Waterfront Park will be matched by the Marshall Family Foundation.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, more than 12,400 donors had contributed $4.2 million to over 550 organizations.
To make a donation for Give for Good Louisville, click here. It ends at midnight.
