LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wawa, a popular convenience store chain, has filed plans to open its first two Kentucky locations.
According to an application for a zoning change filed with Louisville Metro Government, Wawa plans to build a location near the corner of Sweeney Lane and Taylorsville Road in east Louisville. That location will feature a Wawa fueling station and a 5,915 square foot convenience store at 12408 Taylorsville Road and 12412 Taylorsville Road.
A public meeting about that location is scheduled for Tuesday, May 30, at 6 p.m. at the Connect Room at Sojourn Church at 11412 Taylorsville Road.
A second zoning change application reveals plans for Wawa to build a 7,715 square foot location at 7601 Vaughn Mill Road, near the intersection of Outer Loop, in Louisville's Highview neighborhood. That location will also feature a gas and convenience store. A public meeting about that location has already been held.
The chain is considered a staple on the east coast with nearly 1,000 stores spread across several states including New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.
The stores offer gas and services, along with a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, hand-crafted specialty beverages, a dinner menu including burgers and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.
Wawa said the expansion plan with market launch locations will be announced in 2023, with planned openings in 2025. The company also recently announced expansion plans for the Florida Panhandle, Alabama, North Carolina and Georgia, with the first stores projected to open in those markets in 2024.
Wawa, Inc. began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. By the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, but as home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George’s grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 in Pennsylvania as an outlet for dairy products.
