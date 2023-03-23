LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The chain some are calling "the king of convenience stores" could be coming to southern Indiana.
Clarksville's Board of Zoning Appeals has granted Wawa a use variance. That allows a business to use a property for something other than zoning rules allow.
Renderings shared by a town council member show potential plans to bring the business to a busy stretch of Veteran's Parkway, near I-65.
The location is the former site Red Robin, in the same plaza with Lowe's and Chick-fil-A.
The gas station and convenience store chain started on the east coast and has a cult-like following.
Once Wawa submits an official development plan, it's up to the town's planning commission to approve the project.
