Wayside Christian Mission adding new safety rules for low-barrier shelter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Wayside Christian Mission is making some changes to the rules for its low-barrier shelter to make it safer for everyone.
In December, Metro Council approved dedicating $500,000 from the city’s surplus budget to emergency temporary housing solutions for the homeless. Council members gave $100,000 of that budget to Wayside to create a low-barrier shelter. Nina Moseley is in charge of keeping Wayside running and said the shelter has made a difference in two months.
“We do think it’s been making a difference with the situation with the encampments,” Moseley said.
The low-barrier shelter, called the Rescue Station, is set up in Wayside’s gymnasium. Half of the gym holds 100 beds, and the other half is set up like a community center, where clients can stay during the day.
The low-barrier shelter is designed to not turn anyone away. Moseley said the 100 beds are packed nearly every night, and they occasionally need to set up extra mattresses on the floor to accommodate everyone. But after two months of accepting everyone, Wayside said needed to make some changes.
“We were reassessing and reevaluating,” Moseley said. “We’re trying to figure out how to make it safer and cleaner for the folks we serve.”
Moseley said most shelters have pages upon pages of rules they enforce. In reevaluating how to minimize the chaotic environment, keep everyone safe and keep the site clean, Wayside put together one page of rules this week.
“For example, folks can’t stay in bed all day long," she said. "They must get up in the morning so that we can clean the linens. So that we can disinfect the mattresses.”
Before, volunteers were having to clean around people staying in the shelter. Now, clients need to leave their beds in the morning so that volunteers can efficiently and effectively clean everything. Moseley added that no one is getting kicked out of the shelter during this time. They have the option of staying in the community area on the other side of the gym during the day.
Moseley said it’s critical for staff to be able to thoroughly clean the shelter every day in order to prevent the potential spread of any illness or disease. It’s also required for all shelters in Louisville to pass health and cleanliness standards in order to keep their licenses.
Another change revolves around safety of the clients and staff members. The shelter was housing individuals who have been barred from staying at other shelters or exhibit violent behavior. But Moseley said there have been a couple incidents recently where certain clients became violent and attacked the shelter’s guards. So Wayside is adding a rule to prevent any future violent outbursts.
“If they have been previously barred from Wayside for violence, then they must meet with the Wayside Rescue Station manager before they’re allowed in,” Moseley said.
Metro Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith was vocal about finding emergency solutions for temporary housing during the winter. She said that as leaders are learning to adapt and run the shelter in the most efficient and effective way, it was the right thing to do for Wayside update the shelter’s ground rules in order to protect everyone. Sexton Smith said she will be meeting with LMPD leadership soon to talk about adding extra security measures to help prevent any violence.
She added that even though the city has to deal with the pension crisis this year, finding a long-term solution for taking care of the homeless will not be put on the back burner.
The city funds are expected to fund the low-barrier shelter through the end of June. Since this is not a part of Wayside’s regular budget, leaders will need to seek other possible funding in order to keep the shelter running past June.
According to Wayside’s Facebook page, the following new rules were posted Monday:
Wayside Rescue Station - Procedure Changes Beginning 2/26/19 for Added Safety and Cleanliness.
- Beds limit - 100 beds, exceptions during Operation White Flag. This allows for cleaning of the dorm and a larger confined space for the community day room.
- Pets in Kennels while owners are sleeping.
- Guests who have been barred for past violent offenses must be approved by the Rescue Station manager before admission.
- Bed dorm will be closed at 7 AM for cleaning, however, guests may eat breakfast or transition to the Rescue Station community room.
- Bed assignments will begin at 2 PM. Priority will be given to elderly, disabled, handicapped, families, couples, guests with pets and guests who are willing to follow the basic rules.
- Day bed privileges will be given to clients with reasonable needs approved by the Rescue Station manager.
- Children must be supervised at all times and families must be transported to St. Stephens’ family day shelter, then may return for overnight lodging.
We will continue to provide shelter for:
- Previously barred individuals (with hx of violence - will be approved on an individual bases).
- Couples
- Guests with pets
- Intoxicated or individuals who are high on drugs and who do not cause a disturbance.
