LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – WDRB has been honored with two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the RTDNA for its "Louisville in Crisis" series. The reports won 2022 Murrow Awards in the Hard News and Documentary categories.
The series of special reports focused on the city’s crisis of violence with an in-depth look at the crime plaguing Kentucky’s largest city.
WDRB News spent a month examining a record year of crime in Louisville in 2021, what sparked it and the pathway forward. The series also focused on the impact of violence on its victims and their families.
"The recognition from RTDNA is an honor for our newsroom," said WDRB News Director Jennifer Keeney. "This kind of in-depth reporting is critical, especially on a local level. We are able to do this kind of work because we have a team of veteran journalists who are experienced, know our community and truly care about what’s happening here."
Here is the "Louisville In Crisis" special that aired on WDRB News in Nov. 2021.
The Radio, Television, Digital News Association says the Murrow Awards are the embodiment of the values, principles and standards set forth by Edward R. Murrow, a journalism pioneer who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism. The organization has been honoring outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism with the Murrow Awards since 1971.
WDRB would like to thank our viewers and readers for following our reporting on air and online, and for trusting us to tell these important stories that we continue to follow.
