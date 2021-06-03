LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- Gricelda Quintero Bibiano, a soon-to-be fourth-grader, is a persistent kid.
Where she struggles, she gets the help she needs and pushes through.
"School is important to Gricelda," said Amy Dietz, a reading interventionist with Jefferson County Public Schools. "She works very hard."
It's a trait that shows itself outside of her school work, too, and with her family. Gricelda was asking about high school, and her mom was never afraid to tell her the truth.
"She got pregnant," Gricelda said about her mom, Esbeida Bibiano. "It was too much for her, so she dropped out."
After Gricelda was born, getting that diploma seemed like an opportunity that had passed.
"I was kind of embarrassed," Bibiano said.
That is until her astute young daughter started peppering her with those questions.
"I was like, 'How can I finish it?'" Bibiano said.
"So I asked my teacher if she could help her," Gricelda said.
Gricelda and Dietz weren't able to meet face to face last fall. The conversation happened during online learning.
"It just so happens that I'm actually married to the principal of Jefferson County High School," Dietz said.
It's a place where people looking for a second chance can go to get a diploma.
"Her husband helped me to apply for it," Bibiano said.
It happened right there online, not long after Gricelda's reading session. The next day, Bibiano was enrolled.
"We all were in right place at the right time," Dietz said with a smile.
Weeks later, Bibiano graduated.
"I'm really proud of her," Gricelda said.
And he's is not done yet. Gricelda is already asking her mom when she'll enroll in college classes.
