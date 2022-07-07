LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More closures are coming to Spaghetti Junction in Louisville over the weekend.
The Interstate 65 North ramp to Interstate 64 ramp will be closed starting on Friday at 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday, July 11.
The right lane of the I-65 South ramp to I-64 East and Interstate 71 North will close and reopen at those same times.
KYTC has closed parts of the interchange for weeks now and are repairing parts of the interstate damaged earlier this year.
I-65 South still remains closed as drivers enter Kentucky from the John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge at mile marker 136.5.
Below is a list provided by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet outlining the timing of weekday overnight closures and where they are:
The following are the scheduled weekday overnight closures:
- Closure of right and center lanes on I-64 East at the I-65 South overpass at mile point 5.4 from 7 p.m. on Monday, July 11, to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12.
- Closure of right and center lanes on I-64 East at the I-65 South overpass at mile point 5.4 from 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, to 5 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13.
- Closure of left and center lanes on I-64 East at the I-65 South overpass at mile point 5.4 from 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, to 5 a.m. on Thursday, July 14.
- Total closure of the I-65 North ramp to I-64 West from 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, to 5 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20.
