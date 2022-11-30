LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Jefferson County Public Schools will have a weeklong fall break next year.

The district's board  onTuesday approved the calendar for the 2023-24 school year.  The calendar features a weeklong fall break, with days off for students from Oct. 2-6.

Before, JCPS students only had three days off for fall break. 

The board also approved the calendar for the following 2024-25 school year.

To look at the 2023-24 calendar, click on the PDF below.

Download PDF JCPS-2023-24 Calendar

To look at the 2024-25 calendar, click on the PDF below.

Download PDF JCPS-2024-25 Calendar

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags