LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville has a new mayor for the first time in more than a decade.
Craig Greenberg was sworn into office Monday morning in the city's Metro Hall, taking over from Greg Fischer.
In his inaugural speech, Mayor Greenberg said his highest priority is making Louisville a safer city. Right after taking the oath, he greeted the crowd by saying, "Welcome to Day 1."
In a private ceremony that included music from several local artists, Greenberg became the city's 51st mayor. He stood beside his wife to take the oath.
About 200 people were expected to attend the ceremony including state leaders like Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jaqueline Coleman.
In his inaugural speech, Greenberg talked about running through different parts of the city while on the campaign, where he meet people and learned about their stories.
"I believe that if you're going to ask people for their trust, you have to show up, in person, often," he said.
Greenberg said starting now his team will focus on making Louisville a safer, stronger, and healthier community.
"That means a city where we all feel safe in every neighborhood, every business, every park, every bus stop. That's critical and necessary everywhere and especially right here, as we work to reinvigorate our beautiful downtown," he said.
He said to strengthen public safety, "we have to go all in."
"We have to make LMPD the best police department in America. To do that, we have to put our hard-working, dedicated officers in position to succeed and do the job the right way," said Greenberg.
He also said improving public safety is about much more than policing, and is also about preventing as many crimes as possible through outreach, investment, communication, building trust, and community violence intervention strategies that his administration will expand.
Greenberg outlined other challenges the city faces including affordable housing. He said he wants to make Louisville a place where businesses want to start and grow. In his speech, he also discussed transparency and accountability.
While he said Louisville offers many great things like parks, bourbon, sports, concerts and festivals, Greenberg said the city's greatest asset is its people.
"... whatever neighborhood we live in, we love this city like we love our family," he said.
If you'd like to meet the new mayor, there's an open house Monday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Metro Hall. To help make sure the event is accessible, TARC routes are free.
