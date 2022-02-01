This undated photo shows William Dopp dressed as Presto the Magic Clown on the set of Funsville, a children's variety show that ran weekdays on WDRB-TV in the 1970s, next to then-General Manager Elmer Jaspan and a cake celebrating the station's third year on the air.
This undated photo shows Hunny bunny, one of the puppets used by William Dopp, who played Presto the Clown on WDRB-TV in the 1970s. Hunny Bunny and her companion, J Fred Frog, were voiced by Dopp's wife, June.
This undated photo shows J Fred Frog, one of the puppets used by William Dopp, who played Presto the Clown on WDRB-TV in the 1970s. J Fred Frog and his companion, Hunny Bunny, were voiced by Dopp's wife, June.
Pictured: Presto the Magic Clown poses for a portrait. William Dopp, who played Presto, was a fixture on WDRB-TV's Funsville in the 1970s.
This undated photo shows Presto the Magic Clown waving at the camera. William Dopp, who played Presto, was a fixture on WDRB-TV's Funsville in the 1970s.
This undated photo shows William Dopp, who played Presto the Magic Clown on WDRB-TV's Funsville in the 1970s.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- David Conover remembers the simpler times fondly, when the things he collected in a binder and box came to life on the television screen.
"I had begun the second grade," Conover remembered. "You'd get home, you'd flip on the TV. The first thing you saw was Presto the Magic Clown hosting Funsville."
Presto was Louisville's very own mix of Bozo and Mr. Rogers. Presto had sidekicks, and magic tricks.
"You could send in letters, or they would say 'Happy Birthday' to all the kids on TV," Conover recalled.
When Presto left the lights of the old WDRB studios, people came in crowds to see him. For Kentuckiana kids of the 1970s, he was a big deal.
Jack Dopp saw it up close, minus the face paint and clown clothes. His dad, Bill Dopp, played Presto.
Jack remembered telling his future-wife that for the first time: "I said, 'well he's a clown,' and she just looks at me and says, 'aren't they all?'"
Becoming Presto was sort of an accident. Bill Dopp was a magician and booking agent.
"My mom and dad were kind of like rolling stones," Jack said. "They would never stay in a place very long."
When Bill was in Chicago for work one time, he got a nudge toward clowning in a parade.
"The clown that was supposed to do it, couldn't do it, or whatever," explained Jack. "They asked my dad to do it, and he'd never done a clown before. He said to me later, 'boy once you're a clown, you kind of like it.'"
So Presto, red nose and all, was born right there in the Windy City. Some time would pass, experience gained, and then he found himself interviewing in the Derby City, after seeing an ad for a kid's show from WDRB.
"They hired him on the spot," Jack said. "He moved to Louisville, with my mom (June), and she became Hunny Bunny and J Fred Frog."
Then the childhood memories began for others, who didn't have the last name of Dopp. Today, Presto the Clown and Funsville are cherished nostalgia around here.
"I'm very much a believer in the idea that time is place, and this was our city, and our town growing up," said Conover.
Presto the Magic Clown on TV with J Fred Frog and Hunny Bunny
This undated photo shows Presto the Magic Clown talking with Hunny Bunny and J Fred Frog, two puppets used by William Dopp, who played Presto the Clown on WDRB-TV in the 1970s. Hunny Bunny and her companion, J Fred Frog, were voiced by Dopp's wife, June.
This undated photo shows William Dopp performing a card trick as Orenda the Great before coming to work in Louisville, Ky. Dopp appeared as Presto the Magic Clown on a children's variety show called "Funsville" on WDRB-TV in the 1970s.
This undated photo shows Presto the Magic Clown stands near then-Mayor Harvey Sloane as he greets his fans in downtown Louisville, Ky. Presto, played by William Dopp, was shown on a children's variety show on WDRB-TV every weekday during the 1970s.
Presto the Magic Clown interviews guest on Funsville
This undated photo shows Presto the Magic Clown speaking to a guest from the Louisville Fire Department on the set of "Funsville," a children's variety show that ran every weekday afternoon during the 1970s on WDRB-TV.
Presto the Magic Clown performs outdoors in Louisville
This undated photo shows William Dopp performing as Presto the Magic Clown near WAKY Radio in Louisville, Ky. Presto hosted "Funsville," a children's variety show, that aired every weekday on WDRB-TV in the 1970s.
This undated photo shows Presto the Magic Clown wearing a Louisville Fire Department helmet on the set of "Funsville," a children's variety show that ran every weekday afternoon during the 1970s on WDRB-TV.
Pictured: this undated photo shows grown-ups and children alike watching William Dopp performing as Presto the Magic Clown near WAKY Radio in Louisville, Ky. Presto hosted "Funsville," a children's variety show that ran every weekday afternoon during the 1970s on WDRB-TV.
Pictured: this undated photo shows grown-ups and children watching William Dopp performing as Presto the Magic Clown in downtown Louisville, Ky. Presto hosted "Funsville," a children's variety show that ran every weekday afternoon during the 1970s on WDRB-TV.
Presto the Magic Clown at an event in downtown Louisville
This undated photo taken by the Louisville Fire Department, shows William Dopp as Presto the Magic Clown, posing for a photo for a political event in downtown Louisville. Presto hosted "Funsville," a children's variety show that ran every weekday afternoon during the 1970s on WDRB-TV.
Presto the Magic Clown with no makeup and wife June
This undated photo shows William Dopp and his wife, June. Donning a clown suite and makeup, Dopp transformed into Presto the Magic Clown to host "Funsville," a children's variety show that ran every weekday afternoon during the 1970s on WDRB-TV. June voiced two characters on the show -- J Fred Frog and Hunny Bunny.
Presto the Magic Clown on TV with J Fred Frog and Hunny Bunny
PRESTO the Magic Clown with Col. Harland Sanders
Pictured: Presto the Magic Clown at a public appearance with Col. Harland Sanders, the founder of Kentucky Fried Chicken. William Dopp, who played Presto, was a fixture on WDRB-TV in the 1970s.
PRESTO the Magic Clown
PRESTO the Magic Clown on set
This undated photo shows William Dopp, who played Presto the Magic Clown on WDRB-TV's Funsville in the 1970s.
PRESTO the Magic Clown
Presto in front of fire safety plan
This undated photo shows William Dopp, who played Presto the Magic Clown on WDRB-TV in the 1970s, gesturing toward a plan to evacuate a burning building.
Presto near fire safety plan
This undated photo shows William Dopp, who played Presto the Magic Clown on WDRB-TV in the 1970s, gesturing toward a plan to evacuate a burning building.
Presto interview
Pictured: Presto the Magic Clown. William Dopp, who played Presto, was a fixture on WDRB-TV's Funsville in the 1970s.
Presto the Magic Clown with fireman's axe
This undated photo shows William Dopp, who played Presto the Magic Clown on WDRB-TV in the 1970s, posing with a fireman's axe.
Presto the Magic Clown with fire extinguisher
This undated photo shows William Dopp, who played Presto the Magic Clown on WDRB-TV in the 1970s, posing with a fire extinguisher.
Presto the Magic Clown on Funsville set
This undated photo shows William Dopp, who played Presto the Magic Clown on WDRB-TV in the 1970s, poses with guests on Funsville, which was shown every weekday at 3 p.m.
Presto's J Fred Frog
Presto the Magic Clown's J Fred Frog closeup
Presto the Magic Clown's Hunny Bunny
Tiger the Dog on Presto the Magic Clown
This undated photo shows "Tiger the Dog," who appeared on a children's variety show called Funsville with Presto the Magic Clown on WDRB-TV in the 1970s.
William Dopp prepares to become Presto the Magic Clown
This undated photo shows William Dopp applying makeup to become Presto the Magic Clown. Dopp appeared as the clown weekdays on "Funsville" on WDRB-TV in the 1970s.
William Dopp puts on Presto makeup
This undated photo shows William Dopp applying makeup to become Presto the Magic Clown. Dopp appeared as the clown weekdays on "Funsville" on WDRB-TV in the 1970s.
William Dopp does card trick as Orenda the Great
This undated photo shows William Dopp performing a card trick as Orenda the Great before coming to work in Louisville, Ky. Dopp appeared as Presto the Magic Clown on a children's variety show called "Funsville" on WDRB-TV in the 1970s.
Presto the Magic Clown waving
Presto the Magic Clown looks into camera
This undated photo shows Presto the Magic Clown looking into the camera. William Dopp, who played Presto, was a fixture on WDRB-TV's Funsville in the 1970s.
Presto on set of Funsville with cake
Presto the Magic Clown in downtown Louisville with broom
This undated photo shows William Dopp dressed as Presto the Magic Clown, sweeping streets with then-Mayor Harvey Sloane near the Seelbach Hotel in downtown Louisville.
Presto the Magic Clown greets fans
Presto the Magic Clown interviews guest on Funsville
Presto the Magic Clown poses with law enforcement officer
This undated photo shows Presto the Magic Clown posing with a guest on the set of "Funsville," a children's variety show that ran every weekday afternoon during the 1970s on WDRB-TV.
Presto the Magic Clown performs outdoors in Louisville
Presto the Magic Clown with fireman's hat
Presto the Magic Clown near WAKY Radio
Presto the Magic Clown in downtown Louisville
Presto the Magic Clown at an event in downtown Louisville
Presto the Magic Clown with no makeup and wife June
David Conover with J Fred Frog puppet
Pictured: David Conover, an avid fan of Presto the Magic Clown that ran on "Funsville" every weekday on WDRB-TV in the 70s, unboxes his replica of J Fred Frog, a hand puppet used on the show.
J Fred Frog
Pictured: David Conover, an avid fan of Presto the Magic Clown that ran on "Funsville" every weekday on WDRB-TV in the 70s, unboxes his replica of J Fred Frog, a hand puppet used on the show.
He even has a replica J Fred Frog puppet, and he helps run an "I Grew Up in Funsville" Facebook group where Presto pictures are shared and stories are exchanged.
"This can instantly take you back," said Conover.
Bill Dopp passed in 1994. The photo in his obituary was of Presto. His honest love for entertaining children couldn't be extinguished, not even in death.
Those Kentucky kids, now adults, loved him just as much right back.
"It gives me a lot of hope I guess, that there people out there that can make change," said Jack Dopp. "The fact that it was my dad. That's great."
Sadly, Dopp doesn't have much left from his father's days at Presto - just a single wand.
The costumes, magic rings, and all his magic equipment was given away by his mother, after his dad died. It's tradition in the magic community to pass along those items to fellow magicians.
While working on this story, Bill Dopp's nephew Bob shared a VHS tape of his beloved uncle as Presto. The tapes of the tricks and segments were gifts to family that became treasured keepsakes. We've shared these clips on our WDRB News - Official YouTube page.