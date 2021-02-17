LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance (OUI) are asking some people to send benefit checks back to the state.
In an alert posted Feb. 11 to the Kentucky Career Center's website, OUI officials said people who never filed for unemployment benefits may have mistakenly received paper checks.
If you received a paper check for benefits and believe it was a mistake, officials are asking you to mail that check to:
Office of Unemployment Insurance
Attention BPC
500 Mero Street 4th Floor
Frankfort KY 40601
"Include your name, contact information (such as phone number and email address), and a message that you never filed for Unemployment Insurance," the alert on the Kentucky Career Center website says.
It's unclear clear how many checks were mistakenly sent out, but the notice from OUI comes with 80,000 unemployment claims still unprocessed.
A recent audit by state Auditor Mike Harmon's office blamed leadership and system failures for how the state has handled the influx of jobless claims resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
