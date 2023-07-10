LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A tuition-free school based in west Louisville plans to expand its reach to the city's Chickasaw neighborhood.
The West End School — located on Virginia Avenue and South 36th Street — sent a notice to neighbors that they will demolish homes across the street from the main entrance and on two side streets.
The school owns all of the properties it plans to demolish except for one.
Right now, it's an all-boys school for Pre-K through eighth grade, but by 2025 a girls' school campus will be finished.
The school also plans to expand its athletic program.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.