LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The West End School, a tuition-free, all-boys school in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood will expand to enroll girls as soon as 2024.
Friday's announcement launched a capital campaign to raise $10 million to build the girls' school campus at the location where the school has stood for more than 17 years.
West End School Board Chair Dan Hall joined community leaders, parents, friends and families of the school for the announcement.
"During the past 17 years, the West End School has evolved and grown," Hall said in a written statement. "But perhaps what happens next will truly change the future for so many young people and our community."
The West End Girls School has already secured $6 million in pledges and is now trying to raise the remaining $4 million.
"That $10 million will be used to construct a brand new facility that will house 140 girl students here at the West End School," Hall said. "We expect that new building will be here on our present campus."
The project is championed by the Brown-Forman Corporation, a key donor to the school. In addition to the support, the West End School will receive $20 million over the next 10 years to help fund the West End School boys and girls' operations.
Leaders say by September of 2024 they hope to welcome girls into the school, increasing enrollment to roughly 300 students.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.