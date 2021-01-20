LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The new multimillion-dollar track-and-field complex in west Louisville is just a month away from hosting its first event.
The first meet scheduled at the Norton Sports Health and Learning Complex is the University of Louisville Cardinal Invitational on Feb. 17. More NCAA and high school competitions are planned through the end of March.
Crews started on the $52 million project in Aug. 2019. It's set to be complete next month, before the first meet. The sports and learning complex was announced in 2017 by the Louisville Urban League as part of a revitalization effort for west Louisville.
The 24-acre site includes indoor and outdoor tracks, as well as competition areas for jump, vault and throw events.
"While we are certainly struggling with so many things, this is a space, a thing for use to celebrate, something that we have accomplished together," Urban League CEO Sadiqa Reynolds said. "This area will be transformed, and this community will be transformed."
The project includes an indoor and outdoor track, a bowling alley and a rock climbing wall. It is expected to help boost the west Louisville economy with thousands of visitors expected for a variety of events.
"We have built something that will bring people with disposable income into this part of the city, so we can grow," Reynolds said. "We envision a hotel being placed there right at 30th and Muhammad Ali."
The $52 million project was financed through a variety of tax credits, individual donations and corporate sponsors.
"This project has come together because of philanthropy, because of corporations, because of individuals too," Reynolds said. "Black, white, west end, east end, helped us to do this, and I hope we take some time in the midst of everything and celebrate that."
The 21-meter indoor track is being built by Mondo Track & Field Flooring, the same company that is building the track surfaces for the Olympics.
