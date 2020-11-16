LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A downtown Louisville bar owner is asking Gov. Andy Beshear to mandate another shutdown.
Meta sent a long tweet to Beshear on Sunday that said, in part:
"We do not have the luxury of choosing to shut down ourselves. Make the hard choice and stop forcing service industry workers to put themselves in danger."
@GovAndyBeshear please do the right thing and shut down. We have been supportive of your decisions from the start, but we’re losing faith. Stop expecting Kentuckians to do the right thing when they obviously are not. Every day you don’t shut down you put us in the impossible— META (@metalouisville) November 15, 2020
home already. We do not have the luxury of choosing to shut down ourselves. Make the hard choice and stop forcing service industry workers to put themselves in danger.— META (@metalouisville) November 15, 2020
The owner of Meta, Jeremy Johnson, told WDRB News that operating under restrictions as cases rise is tough for business.
"I'd much rather go through a hard month or six weeks and then be able to open with increased restrictions than slowly bleed out for six months," Johnson said. "It just seems like a real no-brainer to me."
However, the owner of another Louisville bar, The Back Door, has a different take. John Dant said the nearly 35-year-old business might not survive another shutdown. Instead, he is asking the governor to cut the curfew and extend hours for bars and restaurants.
"You can't live in fear and hide and shelter now because it's not going to benefit anyone," he said. "I mean, we need to live our lives and operate our businesses, or we're all just going to go broke."
Several businesses, including The Back Door, are suing eshear for his previous restrictions and mandates. The Kentucky Supreme Court last week ruled that Beshear's COVID-19 orders were legal.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.