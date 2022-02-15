LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- White Castle customers raised more than $26,000 for Habitat for Humanity.
The company presented a check Tuesday and held a celebration at its restaurant in St. Matthews.
White Castle hosted a "Round Up" program at 15 locations across Kentucky. In November and December, customers were able to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar.
The small donations added up to thousands of dollars for charity.
"We are still in a pandemic, and the Castles have had to close their dining rooms — or really reduced their hours — because of employee shortages due to illness," said Mary Shearer of Kentucky Habitat for Humanity. "And yet they still raised over $26,000."
Habitat for Humanity will use the money to build safe affordable housing across the state.
