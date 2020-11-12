LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Piled atop Brittany Morgan's dining room table is a mountain of memories: work clothes, various accolades and priceless mementos that belonged to her late husband, Brian Morgan.
"You know, I keep waiting for the door to open and my husband to walk in the door," the widow said Thursday night, her voice trembling.
Brian Morgan died from a heart attack in late October at just 46 years old.
"I miss my husband dearly," Morgan said. "He was the love of my life."
Brian Morgan wasn't just a husband. He was also the father of four and the deputy chief of Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Department. During his time as deputy chief, his colleagues said he helped transform the department and mentor young firefighters.
"I can't believe my husband is no longer going to be, you know, out there saving people," said Morgan, who bared her grief in an interview with WDRB News as part of plea for help.
"It's needed pretty badly," she said.
Morgan's cousin just launched a GoFundMe page asking for donations for the widow, who's left to raise four young kids.
"He was the sole bread-winner for our family," Morgan said.
Morgan would like to work, but she said she's busy fighting her own health battle: advanced multiple sclerosis and a recent Lupus diagnosis.
There are some things she won't be able to provide the kids.
"My 4-year-old asked if Santa Claus could bring Daddy back from Heaven," Morgan said Thursday.
But for other things, she's hopeful and already thankful for the help from this community — the same one her husband loved serving.
"That was his life for 28 years, and, you know, it meant everything to him along with his family," she said.
To view the GoFundMe page for Morgan, click here.
