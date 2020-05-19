LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gyms and fitness centers in Kentucky will be allowed to re-open in two weeks, but one unique gym never closed.
When gyms were forced to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Demarcus Lewis decided to take his on the road. Lewis, who owns Wildcat Mobile Gym, packs up equipment in his bus and drives it to driveways, empty parking lots, and open fields.
Lewis says he's following CDC guidelines, practicing social distancing, and sanitizing the equipment after it's used.
He says a government official even called to see what he's doing.
"At the end of the conversation she was like, 'How do I get this to my house?'" Lewis said.
Lewis says he plans to continue the mobile gym, even after the pandemic, but he's hoping to move to group sessions, when they're allowed.
