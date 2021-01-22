LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear said there is a "light at the end of the tunnel," in the fight against COVID-19, but data shows that tunnel is long.
Dr. Sarah Moyer, with Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness, said at the current rate, it could take 8-10 weeks to vaccinate all of Phase 1B.
"1B is a huge category," she said. "We estimate close to 130,000 people just in Jefferson County with over 85,000 70 years old and above."
In Louisville, those 70 and above are asked to sign up for appointments through Norton Healthcare, Baptist Health and U of L Health. However, appointments have been filling up in a matter of minutes with thousands of Louisvillians unable to secure one.
"We are working with our hospital partners to improve the waitlist process," said Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage, with Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness.
Officials said the reason for the slow rollout is because demand is greater than supply.
"Our only limitation as we stand here today is supply from the federal government," Beshear said. "We stand ready here in Kentucky to vaccinate what we believe up to 250,000 Kentuckians a week, but we're receiving just over 56,000 doses this next week."
"We realize that it's upsetting to some folks," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer added. "But at the end of the day, we want as many people kept alive and kept healthy as possible."
Health officials are urging people to be patient while waiting for more vaccine appointments. The Louisville Health Department is also recommending anyone who goes into the public, including to stores and for work, get tested every week.
"COVID is still very high in our community, and our testing centers are not near their capacity," Moyer said.
Those currently eligible for vaccination in Phase 1B include nonmedical first responders, ages 70 and older and K-12 teachers, as well as Pre-K teachers who work in a school.
