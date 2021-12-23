DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's been nearly two weeks since tornadoes devastated many western Kentucky communities, and the big priority now is getting debris hauled out of town.
Search and rescue efforts have wrapped up in Dawson Springs, bringing the focus to cleanup. Damaged roofs in Dawson Springs are now covered in tarps with debris stacking up in giant piles.
Heavy Equipment Volunteer Coordinator Neil Kolodey said crews just got permission to take things to a landfill or a burn site. Once debris is cleared away, he said they can start to assess how to put people's lives back together.
"Everybody is doing everything that they can," Kolodey said. "They're working as hard as they can ... and they're trying to do the best they can to rebuild this community."
Kolodey suspects that clearing will take place over a roughly two-month period, along with FEMA, insurance and contract assessments. He added that water service is back in Dawson Spring and believes power has been restored in the majority of homes still standing.
He said they've had hundreds of volunteers, and whether anybody is offering their time, money or supplies, any bit of help is appreciated right now.
