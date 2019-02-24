LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man killed after being shot inside a Louisville Olive Garden has been identified.
The shooting was reported at the restaurant in the 4800 block of Outer Loop near the Jefferson Mall around 8:38 p.m., according to police.
A customer, identified Sunday by the coroner's office as 25-year-old Jose Munoz, of Sellersburg, was found shot in the restaurant and transported to University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley.
A witness told WDRB's crew at the scene that the restaurant was "chaotic" at the time of the shooting. Smiley said some sort of altercation led to the shooting, but there are no details about a possible motive.
"The chaos might have been more traumatizing for people who were in the backside (of the restaurant)," said witness TJ Grant. "The amount of tables that were flipped over, and food that was laying on the floor. People just pushing people to get out. There was a chair thrown through a window."
Police said they interviewed several witnesses at the scene to get a better idea of what happened.
"In that moment you think, is it a mass shooting? That's the thought that instantly goes in your head," Grant said. "One shot went off, where's the rest of them?"
A suspect, 30-year-old Devone Briggs, was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with murder.
Police say Briggs and Munoz got into some sort of argument when Briggs pulled a gun and shot Munoz, according to an arrest report.
A witness told police that Briggs fled the scene. When police caught up with him, they found marijuana inside his vehicle. The arrest report states Briggs gave police a statement, admitting he "pulled his weapon and intentionally shot the victim."
In addition to the murder charge, Briggs was also charged with tampering with physical evidence and trafficking in marijuana. He's being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and is expected to appear in court Monday morning.
