LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Steven Lopez is in police custody, charged with the murder of Tyler Gerth, a photographer documenting protests at Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville on Saturday night.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said Lopez took another man's gun and started firing. Dre Dawson and Chris Fox, protesters also on the scene at the park Saturday, said they immediately jumped into action when they saw Lopez with the gun.
"When they started seeing him shoot, a lot of the civilians pulled their weapons and started firing back at him. That's when Steven started firing into the crowd," Dawson said. "His first shot hit Tyler right here. He was a horrible shot. He was shooting into the crowd, and the crowd was shooting at Steven, but nobody was hitting him."
Fox said he was 10 feet away from Lopez.
"I plead, 'Please stop! Please stop!'" Lopez said. "I have my gun in my hand pointed at the air at this time. He fires four rounds towards us. I did not fire my gun."
Dawson said he heads a security team at Jefferson Square. He said guards were escorting Lopez out of the park earlier in the night for his behavior.
"All of a sudden, he just stopped," Dawson said. "He reached into his waistband and pulled out a 9mm and fired two shots in the air. Immediately, three of the security guards ran. One turned around to run away, and he was in between me and the shooter, and I saw Lopez lower the gun towards his head and begin to take that shot, and I drew my weapon, and I told the security guard to move, and he did that in time to have the bullet wiz by."
Both Fox and Dawson said they needed to do something.
"Chris and I came from both sides, immediately, walked him down," Dawson said. "Chris kicked the gun. I grabbed him, rolled him over, subdued him."
Dawson said the crowd started getting upset, some kicking and wanting to beat up Lopez.
"I already told my team to hold fire," Dawson said. "'Everybody stop. Everybody stop.' By that time, Steven was hit. He stumbled to the statute. He was still trying to fire his weapon."
Dawson called for law enforcement to get Lopez, but he said after waiting, Dawson then picked up Lopez and took him across the street.
"I don't believe in heroes," Dawson said. "I just do what I'm supposed to do."
Police said Lopez has been a part of the protests for at least 30 days and was arrested twice. In a prior arrest, his gun was confiscated and remains in the LMPD property room.
