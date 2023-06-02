LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was killed Friday morning after rear-ending a TARC bus on Preston Highway near the Audubon neighborhood.
Louisville Metro Police said officers responded around 9:45 a.m. to the 2900 block of Preston Highway, just south of Eastern Parkway. Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said a woman driving southbound on Preston Highway crashed into the back of a TARC bus at its designated stop near Locust Lane.
The woman was transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where she died.
No one in the TARC bus was injured.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
