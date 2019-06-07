LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a vehicle on Dixie Highway on Friday night.
The call came in around 9:30 p.m. MetroSafe tells WDRB the crash happened at Dixie Highway and Ratcliffe Avenue, just south of the Algonquin Parkway.
According to a release from Louisville Metro Police, a woman was attempting to cross Dixie Highway on foot and was struck by a southbound vehicle.
Police said the woman died from her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the release, "the vehicle and driver left the scene southbound on Dixie Highway."
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the incident.
